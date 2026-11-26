The Legislative Monitoring Coalition of Liberia (LEMCOL) has commended the 55th National Legislature for intensifying its oversight of the Executive Branch, describing a series of recent public hearings and investigations as important steps toward greater accountability, transparency, and the protection of public resources.

In a statement issued Monday, LEMCOL said lawmakers had shown renewed commitment to their constitutional oversight mandate since the Legislature resumed sitting at the end of its recess on October 9, 2026. Since then, the coalition noted, lawmakers have placed several matters of national importance under scrutiny, including public procurement, concession compliance, workers' welfare, national security, port operations, and the protection of citizens' personal data.

The coalition highlighted the House of Representatives' investigation into nearly US$1 million in agricultural procurement covering fertilizers, herbicides, seed rice, and cattle, which followed allegations of inflated prices and questionable deliveries.

According to a November 23 report by the New Dawn newspaper, the House Committee on Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has since cleared the Ministry of Agriculture of allegations of fraud, administrative misconduct, and misapplication of funds. LEMCOL said that, to sustain public confidence in the outcome, the committee's full report, including the evidence and documents on which its findings were based, should be made publicly available.

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The coalition also recognized the House's October 28 hearing involving Firestone Liberia Inc., the Ministry of Labor, and the National Bureau of Concessions over alleged violations of the company's concession agreement. The hearing followed concerns over the outsourcing of operational departments and reports that medical, educational, and other benefits previously provided to employees and their dependents had been withdrawn.

While Firestone management denied violating workers' welfare and benefit provisions, it acknowledged outsourcing some operations, maintaining that the practice is consistent with the terms of its concession agreement.

LEMCOL said the matter can only be settled through a thorough review of the relevant concession provisions, outsourcing arrangements, employment records, benefit structures, and statutory contributions, to establish whether the company is meeting its contractual obligations to its workers and to the Liberian state.

LEMCOL further commended the Legislature's scrutiny of the proposed US$54 million national identification concession with OeSD International. Joint hearings by the House Committees on Ways, Means and Finance and on Concessions and Investment examined concerns about legal compliance, procurement procedures, and financial requirements, as well as the agreement's implications for the statutory authority of the National Identification Registry and for Liberia's sovereignty over its citizens' biometric data.

Acting on the committee's recommendations, the House Plenary rejected the proposed agreement and called for an open, competitive, and transparent bidding process. LEMCOL described the decision as a clear demonstration of how legislative oversight can enforce compliance with procurement laws and reduce the risk of corruption, waste, and abuse of public resources.

The coalition also cited the Senate's intervention over persistent cargo delays and rising port-related charges at the Freeport of Monrovia. The Senate's October 28 hearing followed complaints and protests by Liberian importers and market women over prolonged shipping delays, high demurrage fees, and rising commodity prices. Officials of the National Port Authority, the Liberia Revenue Authority, APM Terminals, MEDTECH Scientific Liberia, and Global Tracking and Maritime Solutions (GTMS/CTN) were summoned to answer concerns about port operations and the cost of importation.

Following the hearing, the Senate unanimously called on the Executive Branch to suspend the operations of MEDTECH Scientific Liberia and GTMS/CTN pending further review of their contractual arrangements, with possible cancellation where legal violations are established.

LEMCOL said prompt and effective implementation of the Senate's recommendations could ease pressure on trade and commerce and reduce the financial burden on businesses and consumers, and urged the Executive Branch to act on the resolution without delay.

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Taken together, the coalition said, these interventions reflect an encouraging commitment by lawmakers to hold public institutions and private concessionaires accountable for their actions and obligations.

While commending lawmakers, LEMCOL cautioned that public hearings are only meaningful when they lead to concrete action that serves the interests of ordinary Liberians. The coalition urged the Legislature to sustain its oversight and to follow up on the implementation of its resolutions and recommendations, including by publishing committee reports and tracking the Executive Branch's compliance.

The coalition encouraged lawmakers to maintain rigorous scrutiny of draft laws submitted by the Executive Branch, particularly the proposed Fiscal Year 2027 National Budget, to ensure that public resources are allocated transparently and in line with national development priorities.

LEMCOL also called for greater involvement of technical experts in the review of complex legal instruments and concession agreements, noting that independent expert input would help lawmakers make better-informed decisions and strengthen legislative scrutiny.