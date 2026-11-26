The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) has concluded the first phase of its Regional Youth Conferences in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, and Fish Town, River Gee County, bringing together young leaders and stakeholders from eight counties to identify practical solutions to challenges confronting Liberian youth.

Held under the national theme, "Rooting and Rising," the two conferences opened simultaneously on Friday, November 20, 2026, as part of the Ministry's efforts to strengthen youth participation in national development, promote intercounty collaboration, and ensure young people have a meaningful voice in shaping policies affecting their future.

The Region One (North Central) Conference, held in Sanniquellie, brought together 120 young leaders, student representatives, youth organizations, and local stakeholders from Bong, Lofa, Margibi, and Nimba counties.

The opening ceremony at Floyd Plaza featured traditional cultural performances and was attended by representatives of the Nimba County Superintendent's Office.

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Speaking to delegates, Youth and Sports Minister Hon. Atty. Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah urged young people to see themselves as active partners in national development rather than beneficiaries of government programs.

She challenged participants to move beyond identifying problems and develop concrete, practical resolutions reflecting the realities and development priorities of their respective counties.

Minister Kruah also highlighted Liberia's 2026-2035 Youth Pathways Vision, emphasizing the need to transition from short-term skills training to sustainable opportunities that connect young people's skills with employment, entrepreneurship, and long-term livelihoods.

Discussions in the region focused on skills development, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), and strengthening the transition from learning to sustainable livelihoods.

Meanwhile, the Region Two (Southeastern) Conference was held at City Hall in Fish Town, River Gee County, and officially opened by Deputy Minister for Youth Development, Hon. F. Alphonso Y. Belleh II.

The ceremony brought together representatives of Senator Dopoh's office, including Mr. Charles N. Kossigba, Acting River Gee County Superintendent Mr. Alex W. Daniels, and Fish Town Mayor Hon. Wlehplue Bartee.

Deliberations in Fish Town focused on Youth, Peace and Security, particularly the role young people can play in promoting peace, stability, and social cohesion across southeastern Liberia.

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At both conferences, participating counties presented County Voice Statements outlining their concerns, lived experiences, and development priorities.

Delegates subsequently participated in thematic working sessions covering the six pillars of the Youth Pathways Vision: Governance and Institutional Reform; Evidence, Design and Foresight; Learning to Livelihood; Sport as a National Development System; The Creative Economy; and Strategic Investment and Resource Mobilization.

The Ministry said Regions Three and Four will convene in Grand Bassa and Grand Cape Mount counties, respectively, from December 3-5, 2026.

Recommendations from all four regional conferences will feed into the National Youth Conference scheduled for December 20-22, 2026, in Monrovia. The national gathering is expected to consolidate the recommendations into a unified communiqué for national leadership, with implementation targeted to begin in 2027.

The Ministry expressed appreciation to the Nimba County Superintendent's Office, River Gee County authorities, the Office of Senator Dopoh, the Fish Town City Government, cultural performers, and residents of Sanniquellie and Fish Town for their hospitality and support.