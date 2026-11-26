The ninth edition of the Zenith Bank Delta Principals' Cup will begin its zonal play-offs on Thursday with a winner-takes-all encounter, marking a departure from the ceremonial opening matches of previous editions.

The organisers said the decision was aimed at making this year's competition more competitive by ensuring that the opening match has a direct bearing on the race for the title.

Chief Executive Officer of Hideaplus, the competition's consultant, Tony Pemu, said the organisers were determined to introduce fresh ideas and make the 2026 edition different from previous tournaments.

"There is something at stake this time around. We want to start the play-off with the official kick-off on Thursday (today)," Pemu said.

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He disclosed that Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School, Issele-Uku, winners of Aniocha North Local Government, would face Asagba Mixed Secondary School, winners of Oshimili South, in the opening encounter.

The match will take place at St Patrick's College, Asaba, by 11am.

Pemu also announced a change in the date of the final, which has been brought forward from December 10 to December 8 due to the political situation in the country.

Meanwhile, the competition has secured additional support from the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, who has joined as a major partner.

Guwor will donate the championship trophy and sponsor individual awards for the Most Valuable Player, Highest Goal Scorer and Best Goalkeeper.

The organisers also disclosed that awards for Best Coach and Fair Play Team would be introduced from next year's edition as part of efforts to recognise technical excellence and sportsmanship.

The ninth edition of the competition is expected to provide another platform for discovering and nurturing young football talents across secondary schools in Delta State.