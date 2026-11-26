MONROVIA — Fewer than one in five students who enrolled at the ECO Technical Institute of Professional Studies over its last two training cycles made it to graduation, the institute said. Financial hardship forced most of the rest to drop out or left them unable to pay graduation fees.

The institute graduated 127 students in technical and vocational disciplines at its 15th convocation, held at the Dorcas Multipurpose Conference Hall in the Shoe Factory community.

Technical Director Chris N. When said 650 students enrolled in the institute's 16th and 17th training cycles, but only 350 completed their training because of financial difficulties and other challenges. Of those 350, only 127 met the requirements for graduation, he said, citing financial constraints that included difficulty paying graduation fees.

"It was not an easy thing. Financial problem, family problem, but these 127 guys and ladies took that responsibility to be a bright future for their family, for their country, and for their community, to make it through this time," When said.

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He credited the graduates' determination and the support of instructors and staff. "As an institution, we believe that graduation is not the end of learning, but the beginning of greater responsibility and opportunity," he said.

The institute's chief executive officer and proprietor, Aaron Juluto, said Liberia needs more citizens with practical, employable skills, and that graduates must show practical competence, not just certificates.

"On behalf of the institution, and as proprietor and CEO of this great institution, we are happy that you turned over to us 127 graduates across different technical skills. This means we have just made a huge contribution to Liberia's economy," Juluto said.

He credited Executive Director Jackson Saydee, When and other staff for the graduates' training. "It's not just the CEO. The CEO is a key mover. This institution is so big. It's structured with a lot of people that got us to this point," he said.

Samuel M. Weedor, a senior manager at the Liberia Electricity Corporation, gave the keynote address. He urged the graduates to prioritize discipline, documentation, accountability and character as they enter the labor market, and said poor recordkeeping is one of the biggest problems facing people in technical fields.

"One of the only things that will differentiate you from those that never went to school is the issue of your records and reports," Weedor said.

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He said technical professionals must define the scope of work, set objectives and work out realistic costs before taking on a job, and that poor documentation leads to delays, unfinished assignments and unsustainable work even among qualified professionals.

"If somebody hires you today as an excavator driver and says, come and do this portion of work, and I'll pay you $1,500 -- how do you know that $1,500 will be enough to execute the project? You have to first have a record. You have to develop a scope," he said.

The ceremony was held under the theme "Enlightening Minds, Skilling Hands, and Powering a Brighter Future."