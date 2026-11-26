The ECO Technical Institute of Professional Studies has graduated 127 students across various technical and vocational disciplines at its 15th convocation, with the institution disclosing that financial difficulties prevented hundreds of students from completing their training and graduation requirements.

The ceremony, held at the Dorcas Multipurpose Conference Hall in the Shoe Factory community, brought together education administrators, industry professionals, parents and relatives of the graduates under the theme, "Enlightening Minds, Skilling Hands, and Powering a Brighter Future."

Presenting the graduates to the institution's executive board, Technical Director Chris N. When disclosed that 650 students initially enrolled in the institution's 16th and 17th training cycles, but only 350 completed their training due to financial difficulties and other challenges.

Of the 350 students who completed their training, When said only 127 fulfilled the requirements for graduation, citing financial constraints, including difficulties paying graduation fees.

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"These graduates represent the success of our institution," When said. "Throughout their period of training, they have demonstrated determination, discipline, perseverance, and a willingness to learn."

He attributed their completion to the students' commitment and the support of instructors and administrative staff.

"As an institution, we believe that graduation is not the end of learning, but the beginning of greater responsibility and opportunity," he added. "We trust they will become productive, responsible, and self-reliant citizens who will contribute to the development of Liberia."

When acknowledged the financial and family challenges encountered by the students throughout their training.

"It was not an easy thing. Financial problem, family problem, but these 127 guys and ladies took that responsibility to be a bright future for their family, for their country, and for their community, to make it through this time," he said.

Meanwhile, ECO Technical Institute Chief Executive Officer Aaron Juluto emphasized the importance of technical and vocational education in Liberia's economic development, maintaining that the country needs more citizens equipped with practical and employable skills.

Juluto commended the institution's executive director, Jackson Saydee, Technical Director When and other staff members for their contributions to the training of the graduates.

"It's not just the CEO. The CEO is a key mover. This institution is so big. It's structured with a lot of people that got us to this point," Juluto said.

He described the graduation of the 127 students as part of the institution's contribution to developing Liberia's skilled workforce.

"On behalf of the institution, and as proprietor and CEO of this great institution, we are happy that you turned over to us 127 graduates across different technical skills. This means we have just made a huge contribution to Liberia's economy," he said.

Juluto reaffirmed the institution's commitment to technical and vocational training, stressing that graduates must demonstrate practical competence beyond obtaining academic and professional certificates.

Delivering the keynote address, Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC) Senior Manager Samuel M. Weedor urged the graduates to prioritize professional discipline, documentation, accountability and character as they enter the labor market.

Drawing on his professional experience, Weedor identified inadequate recordkeeping as one of the challenges confronting practitioners in technical fields.

"One of the only things that will differentiate you from those that never went to school is the issue of your records and reports," he told the graduates.

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Weedor emphasized that technical professionals must develop clearly defined scopes of work, establish project objectives and determine realistic implementation costs before undertaking contractual assignments.

"If somebody hires you today as an excavator driver and says, come and do this portion of work, and I'll pay you $1,500 -- how do you know that $1,500 will be enough to execute the project? You have to first have a record. You have to develop a scope," he said.

The LEC senior manager maintained that inadequate project documentation contributes to implementation delays, incomplete assignments and unsustainable work, even among qualified professionals.

He encouraged the graduates to apply proper recordkeeping and project management practices regardless of their respective technical disciplines or employment arrangements.

"Whatever you do, whether you are an employee, whether you are hired as a primary contractor, whatever you do, you have to make sure you take record," Weedor said.