MONROVIA — Arthur W. B. Fumbah has been elected the first president of the Liberian Institute of Tax Practitioners (LITP), following a white-ballot election that also produced two other officials to steer the affairs of the newly established statutory institution for the next two years.

The results were announced Wednesday, Nov. 25, by the chairperson of the institute's Independent Elections Commission, Cllr. Ade Wede Kekuleh, during a news conference in Monrovia.

The other elected officials are Decontee T. King-Sackie, vice president, and L. Olandor Boyce Sr., council person.

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Kekuleh disclosed that the three officials were elected unopposed after other members of the institute declined to contest against them, attributing their emergence to their professional qualifications, competence and experience in the public and private sectors.

The election marks the formation of the institute's first elected leadership following its establishment through legislation signed into law by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai in April 2026.

Established as an autonomous government entity, the LITP is mandated to train tax practitioners, promote professional competence and provide public education on taxation across Liberia.

Kekuleh said the institute is expected to collaborate with relevant government authorities to support lawful revenue generation and strengthen professional tax practice in the country.

She expressed confidence in the ability of the newly elected officials to advance the institution's statutory mandate.

"We have confidence and trust in the three elected officials, and as a body, we are with the strongest conviction that they will professionally lead the Liberian Institute of Tax Practitioners for the greater good of the country," Kekuleh said.

The elections commission chairperson also expressed confidence that the new leadership would rigorously vet candidates for the position of executive director and other administrative and technical positions to ensure the recruitment of qualified professionals.

Under its establishing legislation, the institute is authorized to establish local, county and regional chapters, with representatives and offices within and outside Liberia.

Its sources of funding include membership fees from individuals and institutions, government subsidies subject to legislative approval, fees generated through the performance of its statutory functions, donations and grants from national and international organizations.

The institute's administrative structure includes an executive director, deputy executive director, technical director, comptroller and other officers to be recruited through a competitive process.

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According to the act, the executive director will undertake recruitment in consultation with the Governing Council and in accordance with established criteria. The legislation also provides for the election of the president, vice president and council person by members of the institute at an annual general meetin