The law empowers a candidate to appoint two polling agents for each polling station. These polling agents are the eyes and ears of the candidate at the polling station. They are supposed to monitor the process taking place at the polling station and its environ and check whether they are consistent with electoral laws.

Polling starts at 8 am and ends at 5 pm. The polling agent arrives at the polling station at 7am. His or her first task is to check whether everything in the environment is in order; whether there are adequate seats, and that from where they are seated they can see the face of the voter and his or her voter's card and hear the bell in the ballot box. Since it is a secret ballot, no part of the body of the voter should be exposed when in the polling booth to give a clue as to how one voted.

The next task of the polling agent is the ballot box. Before the commencement of voting the presiding officer will display the empty drums in the presence of agents and polling agents and seal them in their presence. The polling agent will take the serial numbers of the seals. At the end of the polls the polling agent will check whether the serial numbers of the seals are the same.

When a voter presents himself or herself to vote, the polling agent should check from the register whether the name of the vote appears on the register of voters. Only those whose names appear on the register of voters should be allowed to vote.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

No one whatsoever is allowed in the polling booth. If the presiding officer wants to investigate a purported irregularity he or she must be accompanied by the polling agents.

The polling agent should direct all questions and complaints to the presiding officer.