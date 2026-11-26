The law requires counting of votes cast to be done in the presence of the counting agents of the candidates. The Commission shall display a signed copy of the results of the vote at each polling centre outside the polling centre for public attention.

According to section 80 subsection (1) of the Elections Act,

"On the completion of the counting of votes at an election, the Presiding Officer shall prepare a report on the counting of votes, which shall include the -

total number of votes cast per polling station for each electoral division;

number of valid votes;

number of invalid votes;

number of ballot tokens received and those not used;

votes obtained by each candidate;

protests, if any, by counting agents regarding the validity of votes or any other matter; and

number of spoilt ballots."

This report is then transmitted to the Commission and according to section 81 of the Act,

"The Chairperson or the vice Chairperson shall be the Returning Officers to announce the results of elections and in their absence, the Commission shall use its discretion to choose a Returning Officer."

In short, the Chairman or Vice Chairman are the ones authorized by law to announce the results of elections. Each political party announcing results of elections may lead to chaos and tension.