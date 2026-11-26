The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) is calling for stronger integration of gender considerations into Liberia's national planning, budgeting, resource allocation, monitoring, and reporting processes to ensure public resources respond to the needs of all segments of society.

The call was made by Ms. Kpannah Mason, Coordinator of the Gender-Responsive Planning and Budgeting (GRPB) National Coordination Unit (NCU) at the MFDP, as participants concluded a five-day capacity-building workshop on Gender-Responsive Planning and Budgeting and the use of the GRPB Harmonized Reporting Template.

The workshop was held in Ganta, Nimba County, from November 18-22, 2026, bringing together government officials and stakeholders to strengthen institutional capacity to incorporate gender considerations into public sector planning, budgeting, implementation, monitoring, and reporting.

Speaking at the conclusion of the training, Mason emphasized that the MFDP, as the institution responsible for managing the country's national resources, has a central role in ensuring gender considerations are reflected in government policies, programs, and budgetary allocations.

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She explained that Liberia began piloting the Gender-Responsive Planning and Budgeting initiative in 2019 with 30 spending entities, with support from development partners. The initiative has since evolved, with 13 spending entities currently involved in its implementation.

According to her, the Ministry's leadership is intended to make gender considerations an integral part of government operations, particularly in planning, budgeting, resource allocation, and performance monitoring.

Mason stressed that sustained collaboration among budget officers, monitoring personnel, and other government stakeholders is essential to achieving meaningful progress in gender equality.

On the importance of the Harmonized Reporting Template, she said the training was designed to strengthen government institutions' capacity to document and report gender-responsive interventions, achievements, challenges, and resource utilization.

She recalled that government stakeholders had previously reviewed existing reporting processes to identify gaps and improve the collection, documentation, and presentation of information on gender-related activities.

Mason said the revised reporting approach would help ensure government reports adequately capture the implementation of gender-responsive programs and demonstrate progress toward advancing equality in Liberia.

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She also urged participants to take responsibility for incorporating gender considerations into official government reports, noting that their positions place them in an important role to monitor and communicate the impact of public policies and interventions.

"Don't see this simply as another workshop. It is a working session where we must have meaningful conversations about what we do, how we do it, and how we can improve our approaches to achieving gender equality in Liberia," Mason emphasized.

She further noted that the national budget must respond to the needs of all segments of society, requiring government institutions to continuously examine how public resources are planned, allocated, and utilized.

Meanwhile, the training covered the foundations and general concepts of gender-responsive planning and budgeting, introduction to the reporting template, practical completion of reporting forms, data management, performance monitoring, validation, assessment, and development of institutional action plans.

Through practical exercises, participants strengthened their ability to identify and document gender-responsive activities, improve the collection and use of gender-related data, and prepare standardized reports capturing institutional achievements, challenges, resource utilization, and implementation progress.

The workshop is expected to improve institutional reporting and strengthen the integration of gender considerations into government planning, budgeting, and performance monitoring processes.