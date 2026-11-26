Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) Managing Director Amos B. Tweh has defended the company's proposed US$35 million petroleum storage expansion before the Liberian Senate, describing it as a strategic investment to strengthen fuel security, expand government-owned storage and limit exposure to supply disruptions.

Tweh appeared with his deputies, Jacob Julius Smith and Eric Ceekay Sayee, to explain the project's scope, financing, procurement and implementation. The hearing followed lawmakers' request for clarification about an investment initially cited as US$30 million and a loan reportedly obtained before required legislative authorization.

The Senate, sitting as a Committee of the Ways, Means, Finance and Budget, requested contracts, correspondence, financial records and other documents relating to the project and the loan.

Tweh corrected the estimated cost to US$35 million, saying rising petroleum consumption and Liberia's dependence on imported fuel make the investment necessary. Upon completion, he said, the project is expected to increase LPRC's share of national petroleum storage capacity from approximately 34 percent to 48 percent.

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He said reliable fuel supplies are essential to transportation, electricity generation, mining, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and public services. After assuming LPRC leadership in 2024, management committed to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. that gasoline shortages would become a thing of the past. Tweh said the pledge has guided efforts to expand direct imports, state-owned storage and supply arrangements.

Although private operators hold much of Liberia's storage capacity, Tweh argued that LPRC's limited share restricts government's ability to protect supplies during emergencies. He cited Middle East instability, shipping disruptions and fuel shortages in neighboring countries as reasons to strengthen domestic reserves.

"Petroleum affordability is of limited significance when products are unavailable to the consuming public," Tweh told senators. He said Liberia should not wait for a crisis before investing in infrastructure and establishing a national strategic petroleum reserve supported by sound inventory policies.

To illustrate rising demand, Tweh reported that Liberia imported and consumed approximately 250,000 metric tons of petroleum products in 2023, 433,000 metric tons in 2024 and 558,000 metric tons in 2025. LPRC projects imports of between 591,000 and 600,000 metric tons in 2026. He said the increase from 2023 to 2025 was 123.2 percent, increasing pressure on storage and distribution facilities.

The investment will provide 50,000 metric tons of storage for gasoline, automotive gas oil (AGO), or diesel, and Jet A-1 aviation fuel. It includes two gasoline tanks of 12,500 metric tons each, for a combined 25,000 metric tons; a 20,000-metric-ton diesel tank; and a 5,000-metric-ton aviation fuel tank. A firewater tank will hold 2,151 metric tons.

The project also includes terminal modernization, automated pumping and measurement systems, marine vessel back-loading facilities, road tanker loading infrastructure and a fire protection system. Other works include coastal defense and land reclamation extending approximately 15 to 20 meters into the sea, administrative and operational buildings, and related infrastructure.

Tweh said the expanded terminal would receive petroleum products directly from vessels and supply other vessels. Back-loading could support short-distance maritime distribution in southeastern Liberia and potentially serve other West African countries. He expects the facilities to become operational within two years.

On financing, Tweh said LPRC committed US$4.5 million from internally generated revenue as initial capital. During its 2025 goal-setting process, management secured approval, raised the amount and is using it to begin the project.

"I am pleased to report to you all, and the people of Liberia, that we were able to successfully raise the US$4.5 million as mandated by the board's resolution," he told senators.

He said LPRC is finalizing discussions with a lending institution for financing. Tweh assured lawmakers that management would return to the Legislature for legislative action when required.

"We're pleased to inform you that at the finalization or conclusion of the arrangement for the loan facility, where appropriately required, we'll come to the Legislature for further legislative action," he said.

The Senate inquiry also concerns borrowing authority, procurement transparency and compliance with legislative requirements. Lawmakers want to establish whether a loan or financial commitment was undertaken before approval and have requested information about procurement procedures, contract awards and financing.

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Although Tweh explained the project's objectives, technical specifications and initial funding, the presentation available for this report did not fully address the procurement process, awarded contracts or circumstances surrounding the alleged pre-authorization loan. Those matters remain central to the Senate's examination.

LPRC's US$4.5 million contribution is the initial capital commitment; the additional lending arrangement would create further obligations requiring scrutiny. The project's importance does not establish whether the borrowing complied with legislative requirements.

If completed, the expansion would raise LPRC's share of national storage capacity to 48 percent and add facilities for gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel. Its public value will depend on supply security, transparent financing, lawful procurement, legislative oversight and timely delivery, while helping protect Liberia's long-term public financial stability overall.