The Liberian Senate has concurred with the House of Representatives to ratify four regional and international intellectual property treaties aimed at strengthening the country's legal framework for protecting innovation, creativity, agricultural development and traditional knowledge.

The legislative action is expected to advance Liberia's efforts to establish a stronger intellectual property system capable of supporting economic transformation, encouraging investment and creating opportunities for local innovators and businesses.

The four instruments approved by the Legislature include the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) Kampala Protocol on Voluntary Registration of Copyright and Related Rights; the ARIPO Arusha Protocol for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants; the International Convention for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants, also known as the UPOV Convention; and the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) Treaty on Intellectual Property, Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge.

The Senate's concurrence follows the earlier approval of the instruments by the House of Representatives, after President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. submitted eight intellectual property treaties and protocols to the 55th Legislature for ratification.

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The remaining four instruments are expected to receive legislative consideration in the coming months. They include the UNESCO 2003 Convention on Intangible Cultural Heritage, the 2005 Convention on the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, the WIPO Copyright Treaty and the WIPO Performances and Phonograms Treaty.

The development is in line with President Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, particularly its Economic Transformation pillar, which prioritizes the establishment of a robust national intellectual property system.

Welcoming the legislative action, Director General of the Liberia Intellectual Property Office (LIPO), Hon. Garmai Koboi, described the Senate's concurrence as an important step toward positioning intellectual property as a tool for national economic development.

Koboi said the treaties would provide additional legal frameworks to unlock the economic potential of Liberia's agricultural resources, creative industries, indigenous knowledge and innovations.

She noted that the agreements create opportunities to strengthen the protection of creative works, encourage the development of improved plant varieties, safeguard knowledge associated with genetic resources and establish a more predictable environment for innovation and investment.

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The LIPO Director General further emphasized that the development would benefit creators, researchers, farmers, entrepreneurs and businesses by providing stronger mechanisms to protect, develop and derive economic value from their intellectual contributions and resources.

According to LIPO, the legislative action brings Liberia closer to an internationally aligned intellectual property system that can support innovation, improve economic competitiveness and expand opportunities for sustainable development.

The institution also expressed appreciation to President Boakai for his leadership and to members of both the House of Representatives and the Liberian Senate for supporting the ratification process.

The ratification of the treaties is expected to strengthen the role of intellectual property protection in national development, particularly in ensuring that Liberia's creativity, agricultural resources, research and traditional knowledge generate greater economic and social value.