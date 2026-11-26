The first division league newcomers Kanifing East FC has signed striker Ba Alpha Ceesay from second division league outfit RS Tallinding FC ahead of the new football season which is expected to kick off next month.

With a debut season in sight in the domestic top-flight, the East Boys shared their elation to have the centre-forward in their fold and bring along his "quality, attacking threat and goal-scoring ability to the team".

"The talented striker has officially put pen to paper on a three-year contract, committing his future to the club as we continue to strengthen our squad for the challenges ahead," Kanifing East said.