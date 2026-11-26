The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) second division league side Samger FC Wednesday announced the signing of a promising player Kebba Saine ahead of the 2026/27 football season.

The young left-footed wing-back is expected to strengthen their squad as they prepare to compete for a return to the first division league after their relegation from the top-tier at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Samger said Saine's acquisition is part of their continuous commitment to identifying and developing emerging football talent.

"The youngster joins the Academy Boys as part of the club's long-term player development plans, with Samger confident in his potential to grow and make a positive contribution to the team," the club stated.

"Saine is regarded as one for the future, and the club looks forward to supporting his development and providing him with the platform to progress in his football career."