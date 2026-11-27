Ghana's customs brokers have been urged to play a more decisive role in safeguarding national revenue and facilitating trade as the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) works to close a remaining GH¢14.35 billion revenue gap before the end of the year.

The Commissioner of the Customs Division, Mr Aaron Kanor, made the call at the 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Customs Brokers Association Ghana (CUBAG) in Sogakope.

Addressing the gathering as special guest of honour, Mr Kanor described customs brokers as indispensable partners in Ghana's trade ecosystem.

He said the success of customs administration and revenue mobilisation depended largely on the integrity and professionalism of licensed brokers.

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The AGM, held on the theme, "Deepening Compliance, Driving Reforms: The Customs Broker as the Gateway to Trade Facilitation," was chaired by Togbe Atsuga Soga II, Dufiaga of Sogakope.

It brought together customs officials, freight forwarders, logistics operators and other stakeholders in the maritime and trade sectors.

Mr Kanor said brokers served as the first line of assessment in the customs value chain, adding that their declarations directly influenced government revenue collection, trade facilitation and national security.

He noted that accurate declarations and proper classification of goods were essential to achieving the country's revenue targets and maintaining confidence in its trade systems.

While acknowledging improvements in compliance, the Commissioner warned that under-declaration, misclassification, falsification of documents and diversion of transit cargo continued to deprive the state of significant revenue, with some cases involving licensed agents.

He urged brokers to embrace what he described as a "new covenant of compliance" and pledged enhanced facilitation measures for operators who consistently complied with customs regulations.

The President of CUBAG, Nana Fredua Ofori-Atta, said the association had adopted compliance as a professional culture and survival strategy in an era of digital customs administration and stricter enforcement.

He disclosed that more than 600 members had received training in freight forwarding, valuation, classification and rules of origin through the CUBAG Training Institute.

Nana Ofori-Atta also announced the completion of the MyCUBAG App, describing it as the first dedicated mobile application and web portal for customs brokers and freight forwarders in Ghana.