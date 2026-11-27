President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has set zero police fatalities as the national target after deaths among officers in the line of duty fell from 20 in 2025 to nine so far this year.

He said five of this year's fatalities resulted from accidents, while four occurred during violent encounters, raising concerns about road safety and the protection of officers during security operations.

Addressing the Police Memorial Day ceremony in Accra yesterday, President Mahama announced that an additional 60 armoured vehicles would arrive in the country within four weeks to strengthen police protection against violent attacks.

The announcement follows the delivery of 50 armoured vehicles to the Ghana Police Service last December, as part of measures to improve the operational safety of personnel.

He said the government had also procured body armour and was acquiring additional protective equipment to minimise the risks officers faced when confronting violent members of the public.

President Mahama commended the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Management Board for the reduction in fatalities but stressed that the loss of even one officer remained unacceptable.

