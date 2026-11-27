The Industrial and Commercial Workers' Union (ICU), Ghana, has petitioned President John Dramani Mahama to withdraw the proposed National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Bill, 2026.

It warned that the Bill could weaken the financial sustainability and operational independence of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST).

The union wants the Bill withdrawn to allow for comprehensive stakeholder consultations, particularly with organised labour, before a new legislative framework is introduced.

In the petition, signed by its General Secretary, Mr Morgan Ayawine, the ICU said provisions of the proposed legislation could undermine BOST's ability to maintain, rehabilitate and expand its petroleum storage and transportation infrastructure, with potential consequences for Ghana's national energy security.

It wants the BOST margin, which it describes as an essential source of funding for the company's infrastructure development, to be expressly recognised and protected under the proposed legislation.

The union said the margin should not be diverted from its intended purpose or subjected to discretionary allocations that could leave BOST struggling to meet its operational obligations.