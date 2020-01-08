Tagged:

Ending Energy Poverty in Africa Key to Combating Climate Change

Africa has the world's highest per capita wood fuel consumption, and the burning of wood and other solid fuels is the second most significant contributor to climate change after carbon dioxide, as well as a cause of serious health problems and ongoing forest destruction. In an AllAfrica guest column, Abdul Tejan-Cole describes efforts to end energy poverty in west Africa's Mano River region.

Photo: Global Renewables Congress

For most Africans, burning charcoal and wood provides the sole source of energy. However, as these fires burn, black carbon and smoke accelerate climate change and are a source of serious health problems and a cause of ongoing forest destruction.

See What Everyone is Watching

Most Popular
Business
Energy
Environment
Liberia
Sierra Leone
West Africa
Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.