Africa: Walker A. Williams (1940-2017) - 'A Colossal Presence'

announcement

Walker Alexander Williams passed away peacefully at his home on 7th April 2017 at the age of 76.

Walker was, and remains, such a colossal presence, and as you will appreciate this has come as a considerable shock to AMA, Leadership Global (formerly Leadership Africa USA) and the NiQuan family, companies to which he has been intimate with. I am sure for those of you who are now learning of Walker's passing this will also be of considerable shock to you as well.

Walker's impact is a matter is not only of public record but are part of all of you who have come to personally know him and, throughout his life, he has achieved many notable successes as an effective and enthusiastic advocate for countries, groups, individuals and causes who could not always rely on effective and enthusiastic advocacy where and when it mattered…he fought for and believed in the African and Caribbean diaspora.

Walker championed the cause of Africa and the Caribbean when there was a need for a champion and he recognized, earlier than most, the importance that real leadership must play in African and Caribbean politics if Africa and the Caribbean is ever to become what they deserve to be and needs to be. He was not afraid to build the platforms upon which others could stand, and he built better than most.

Despite a long career of distinguished service in almost every aspect of life, media, theatre, advertising, hotelier, philanthropy, restaurant and hospitality, technology, agriculture, airline, energy, financing, leadership, youth empowerment, advocacy, mentor, friend, and father, [and I am sure I missing so many others] the most defining aspect of Walker was not his impressive ability to walk in the company of statesmen, something he did with great facility, but rather his ability to make those who worked with and for him feel valued.

No matter how exalted his role, he never lost his remarkable ability to connect and to see beyond career orthodoxy to identify an individual's true worth and potential. Most impressive of all, he was not afraid to back his judgement with material support and personal commitment. This unusual brand of corporate courage was well rewarded by the performance of the numerous organizations and companies under the leadership of those he endorsed. But what usurps all of this was his humility! I believe Walker has no enemies…not an easy task to accomplish being in Washington for so long.

The consistent theme of those who knew him is that they have lost a brother, a father, a mentor and a friend. I believe that he would have been deeply content with such an epitaph, something both earned and well deserved…but to me he is an icon!!! It is this, more than anything, which defines the profound loss that those of us privileged to know Walker now feel…however there are no real words or one person's comments that can describe who Walker was…

Funeral arrangements are being determined amongst the family and we will keep you posted.

As I am sure many, if not all of you would want to extend your condolences to his wife and children, or you may want to share your own personal story about Walker, you can do so by clicking onto the following website and share your sentiments: http://walker-alexander-williams.forevermissed.com/

Ainsley Gill is Chief Executive Officer of NiQuan Energy.