Africa: Senate Approves Trump Choice for State Department's Top Africa Policy Post

Washington, DC — President Trump's selection for the senior Africa policy position in the State Department, Tibor P. Nagy, Jr., of Texas, was approved by the U.S. Senate on Thursday by voice vote.

The nomination of the retired career diplomat to be Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs was announced by the White House on May 10.

Nagy served as U.S. ambassador to Guinea and Ethiopia under Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush. Until he resigned last November, he was vice provost for international affairs at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas. [See Retired Ambassador Slated for Top U.S. State Department Post].

 "I'm very honored and humbled that the US Senate confirmed my nomination to be Assistant Secretary for African Affairs," Nagy said in a Tweet.  "I remain an Afro-Optimist and hope to help the Continent advance in stability, prosperity, and good governance.  I am grateful to God for this opportunity!"

Nagy appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for a confirmation hearing on June 14.

"Africa is at a historic crossroads, and the direction it takes will impact its future and the security and well-being of the rest of the world," he said in his prepared testimony. "If their dreams are frustrated by conflict, misrule, or lack of opportunities, the results will be catastrophic. If, on the other hand, they encounter positive prospects and good governance, Africa's youth will be a dynamic force for global progress and prosperity," he said.

