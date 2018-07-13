13 July 2018

Cameroon: 85 Years Old President Biya to Run Again

Photo: Premium Times
Cameroon's President Paul Biya.
By Michael Tantoh

Cape Town — Cameroon President Paul Biya (85) who has been in power since 1982 has announced he will be a candidate in the next presidential election scheduled for November 7th. He made this announcement on his twitter handle which reads:

Dear Compatriots in Cameroon & the Diaspora,
Aware of the challenges we must take up together
to ensure a more united, stable & prosperous Cameroon,
I am willing to respond positively to your overwhelming calls.
I will stand as Your Candidate in the upcoming presidential election

President Paul BIYA
‏ @PR_Paul_BIYA

This announcement comes amid advice from the some politicians and the international community on him to consider retirement. U.S. Ambassador to Cameroon Peter Henry Barlerin for example in a recent interview with President Paul Biya called on him to reflect on his "legacy" and how he will want to be remembered by future generations in the history books. He further called on him to remember the legacy of Nelson Mandela and George Washington a statement that ruffled feathers within the ruling CPDM party.

This announcement also comes at a time when the country is facing security challenges from many fronts with the Boko Haram terror group committing suicide bombings in the far north of the country, separatist movements almost making the south west and north west regions ungovernable, and rebels from the Central African Republic encroaching in the Eastern region of the country.

