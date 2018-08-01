Zimbabwe: Chamisa Claims Victory as Presidential Poll Results on Hold

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has thanked Zimbabweans for their support in an announcement that says "we have won the popular vote".

His tweet, sent out just minutes ago, says he is "humbled by the support you have given to me as a Presidential Candidate." Chamisa made the comments as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission delayed the release of presidential election results, which they had said would be out by this afternoon.

The ZEC says that all 23 presidential candidates will have to verify the results from all the centres before it can release the figures. This means that political party agents and election observers for all 23 candidates will have to be present at the verification process.

Chamisa went on to say "No amount of results manipulation will alter your WILL" in his tweet, alluding to the delay being a ploy by the ZEC to steal the vote for the ruling Zanu-PF, which has already been announced as having won the majority in Parliament.