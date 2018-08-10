Africa: Ciara Takes to Soweto's Streets With New Single Featuring Nigeria's Tekno

Ciara could hardly wait to announce her new single called Freak Me to her fans. American pop star Ciara took to her Instagram page to announce the new single featuring Nigerian Afrobeat artist Tekno - and it's a different sound, with the 32-year-old adding a dash of African flavor.

The bouncy music video preview shot in Soweto will no doubt have fans dancing again - maybe it'll go viral just like Level Up did with the #levelupchallenge. In the new video, Ciara, draped in South African contemporary fashion label Rich Mnisi, and some of her dancers wore outfits inspired by the Tsonga culture.

Level Up is currently enjoying climbing up top 100 Billboard charts with the fans from all over the world participating in the "Level Up" Challenge inspired by Ciara's dance moves of the official music video.

Ciara has reposted a number of celebrities doing the challenge - and this dance group from Ghana could not believe it when Ciara posted their video on her Instagram page saying Ciara just posted us? somebody pinch us, Thank you so much @Ciara - Dance with a Purpose Academy (LINK).

Ciara was styled by South African Trevor Stuurman in the new video for Freak Me. The artwork for the single also does not disappoint with its vibrant colours.

"Good times dancing to my song #FreakMe ft @TeknoOfficial in the streets of #Soweto on the block where Nelson Mandela and Desmond Tutu used to live", Cici wrote on her Instagram page.

Ciara and her football star husband Russel Wilson have posted a number of pictures and videos enjoying their vacation also celebrating their 2-year wedding anniversary South Africa and Botswana.

Ciara hasn't released an album since her last one released in 2015 called "Jackie". She since inked a new deal with Warner Bros Records in 2017.

Tekno has also hinted that he might be releasing an album soon. The announcement comes shortly after he signed a distribution deal with Universal Music Group Nigeria (UMGN) and Island Records.

This is Ciara's first collaboration with Tekno.