6 September 2018

allAfrica.com

West Africa: U.S. to Begin Drone Attacks on Sahel Militants - Report

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Brian Ferguson/USAF
An armed MQ-9 Reaper, a drone of the type which will be used to attack militants in the Sahel.

Cape Town — American forces in Africa will soon escalate their war against militants in the Sahel by using armed drones to attack them, reports an American news website on global affairs.

The attacks will be launched in the coming months from new facilities which the United States Air Force is building at Agadez in central Niger, says the Washington-based Foreign Policy news service.

The U.S. military has killed al Shabaab militants in drone strikes in Somalia for some time. But Foreign Policy reports that in the Sahel, the drones have until recently been based in the Nigerien capital, Niamey, and used only to collect intelligence.

The service says the government of Niger asked the U.S. to deploy armed drones after an ambush last November in which militants claiming to be from "Islamic State in the Greater Sahara" killed five Nigerien and four American troops.

The deaths of American Special Forces soldiers in a little-publicised war in which they were not assigned to combat roles led to an extensive inquiry in Washington.

The inquiry found that a lack of training, proper equipment and preparation for the mission had contributed to the deaths. The 46 U.S. and Nigerien troops involved had been outnumbered three to one in show of force never previously mounted by the militant group.

More on This

U.S. Conducts Airstrike in Support of the Federal Government

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Forces conducted an airstrike targeting al-Shabaab… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.