27 September 2018

allAfrica.com

Africa: What Can Ethiopia Learn From Zimbabwe's Election?

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: ZEC
Four members of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), led by the Chairperson Samia Zekaria Gutu, is visiting the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) "to learn about sound elections management practices".

Four members of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE), led by Chairperson Samia Zekaria Gutu, is visiting the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) "to learn about sound elections management practices".

The ZEC sees the visit as confirmation that the commission's conduct during the last general elections "was impressive", despite the organisation facing criticism over the disputed vote in July.

Ethiopia's new leader has enacted a series of reforms, and promised free and fair polls in 2020.

The East African country's former prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn chaired the African Union's election observer mission to Zimbabwe, which some Western observer missions criticised.

Some Zimbabweans were unimpressed:

Replying to

No, It's confirmation that your rigging conduct impressed them.They want to ask for tips. They want to know how to create ghost polling stations with identical figures,make 300000 pple vote in 2hrs,keep official voters roll a secret until last minutes among other things.

Replying to

That might be a little too much horn tooting my friends. It could mean you were so good at rigging they want your formula. Just say the Ethiopian team is coming to Learn from ZEC about the BVR & leave it there. Impressive is an exaggeration & you know it

Replying to

Probably they want to learn how not to run elections.Why do u have to force it down pples's throats that ZEC did well?If you do well, we will see it & say it without any effort from you.

While few agreed with the ZEC's assessment:

17

Replying to

is setting the pace, they did a great job which attracted & invited other countries to learn on how they handled the just ended harmonised elections!

Zimbabwe's main opposition had lost their court challenge, alleging manipulation, against the election results.

Ethiopia

Preparing for Africa's Population Boom

Africa's population is growing rapidly and is set to double by 2050. On World Contraception Day, we take a look at how… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.