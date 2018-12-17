Africa: Total and CFAO Team Up to Offer Close-to-the-Customer, Premium Car Care Solutions

press release

Paris, December 17, 2018 – Total and CFAO are joining forces to offer premium, professional car care services to customers in Africa. Under their agreement, CFAO will set up AutoFast car maintenance and repair center franchises in Total’s retail network of service stations, giving drivers access to expert car care.

In addition, CFAO will distribute TOTAL-branded lubricants and car care products at some of its dealerships and in its distributor network.

The partnership will initially be deployed in five countries — Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Nigeria and Kenya — before subsequently being extended to other African countries.

Total and CFAO customers will enjoy broader and more professional car care services.

“We’re proud of this partnership with CFAO, a leader in both the automotive industry and Africa,” commented Stanislas Mittelman, Senior Vice President, Africa at Total Marketing & Services.“This cooperation agreement is a tangible example of our commitment to becoming a brand of choice, close to and creating value for each and every customer.”

Marc Hirschfeld, Chief Executive Officer, CFAO Automotive Equipment & Services, added: “AutoFast expands our service offering for consumers, who expect premium solutions nearby.Thanks to Total’s retail network in Africa and CFAO’s distribution and services expertise, we are developing new solutions for all our African customers.”

About CFAO

CFAO is a key player in specialized distribution in Africa and in French overseas territories, and a partner of choice for major international brands. The Group is a market leader in automotive and pharmaceutical distribution, and continues to grow in consumer goods, new technology and energy solutions. CFAO has a direct presence in 36 African countries and provides a gateway to 49 of the 54 countries that make up the African continent. The Group is also active in seven French overseas territories and in Asia. CFAO employs more than 15,000 people. On March 31, 2018, CFAO had consolidated revenue of €4,206 million. CFAO is a subsidiary of the TTC Group (Japan).

Find out more about the CFAO Group at www.cfaogroup.com

About the Marketing & Services division of Total

The Marketing & Services division of Total develops and markets products primarily derived from crude oil, along with all of the associated services. Its 31,000 employees are present in 109 countries and its products and services offers are sold in 150 countries. Every day, Total Marketing Services serves more than 8 million customers in its network of over 14,000 service stations in 62 countries. As the world’s fourth largest distributor of lubricants and the leading distributor of petroleum products in Africa, Total Marketing Services operates 50 production sites worldwide where it manufactures the lubricants, bitumen, additives, special fuels and fluids that sustain its growth.

About Total

Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

