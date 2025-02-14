Khaled El Enany and Pope Francis Call for Strengthened Interfaith Dialogue

Khaled El Enany, candidate for the post of Director-General of UNESCO, was received by Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican. Their discussion focused on the urgent need to strengthen intercultural dialogue as a means to combat extremism and foster a culture of peace.

At a time of rising global tensions and growing extremism, building bridges between cultures and religions has never been more crucial. Against this backdrop, Khaled El Enany met with Pope Francis for an exchange centered on the role of intercultural dialogue in promoting peace.

For centuries, interfaith and intercultural dialogue has been a cornerstone of global understanding. In this context, Pope Francis— the first Latin American pontiff—embodies a vision of fraternity and mutual respect that is not merely an ideal but a necessity for building a more peaceful and inclusive world.

After the meeting, Khaled El-Enany emphasized UNESCO’s vital role in defending pluralism and fostering respect among cultures: “Ignorance and division fuel conflict. UNESCO must be the driving force behind a global dialogue grounded in education, culture, science, communication and information. Pope Francis’ message of universal fraternity deeply resonates with this mission,” he stated.

With this shared commitment, Khaled El-Enany reaffirms his dedication to making UNESCO a guardian of humanity’s cultural and spiritual heritage while actively promoting peaceful coexistence through knowledge and mutual respect.