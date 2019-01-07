7 January 2019

allAfrica.com

Gabon: Soldiers Seize Radio Station in Attempted Coup - Reports

Tagged:

More on This

RESOURCE: Gabon Military Takeover National Radio in Suspected Coup Attempt

Soldiers in the Gabon army are being reported to be attempting a coup after taking over a radio station in the capital of Libreville.

Al Jazeera reports that shots were fired after the troops announced it is setting up a "restoration council", in response to President Ali Bongo's New Year statement from Morocco.

Bongo spoke from Morocco for the first time since having a stroke in October.

Reuters reports the president slurred some of his words in his speech and didn't move his right arm.

Earlier it was reported that the U.S. deployed soldiers to Gabon in response to possible violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo following a disputed election.

More on This

Video of Ailing President Raises More Questions Than Answers

Gabon's President Ali Bongo has for the first time, since his hospitalisation in Saudi Arabia last month, appeared in… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.