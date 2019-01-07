Gabon: Soldiers Seize Radio Station in Attempted Coup - Reports

Soldiers in the Gabon army are being reported to be attempting a coup after taking over a radio station in the capital of Libreville.

Al Jazeera reports that shots were fired after the troops announced it is setting up a "restoration council", in response to President Ali Bongo's New Year statement from Morocco.

Bongo spoke from Morocco for the first time since having a stroke in October.

Reuters reports the president slurred some of his words in his speech and didn't move his right arm.

Earlier it was reported that the U.S. deployed soldiers to Gabon in response to possible violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo following a disputed election.