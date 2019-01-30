30 January 2019

South Africa: Lauryn Hill Promises She'll Show Up For South African Fans

By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — Those fans who were doubting that award-winning artist Lauryn Hill will be a no-show apparently have nothing to worry about.

The singer took to Twitter to assure her fans that she will definitely be performing in Johannesburg - with U.S. rap legend Nas as her special guest.

Fans raised concerns after a series of reports of Hill arriving late, or not at all.

But in a tweet she expressed her commitment to coming to South Africa...

"I got word that some people were doubtful that Nas and I were coming to Johannesburg to play. From the first day we started putting the tour together, playing Africa was a must. Not only are we coming but we're coming to establish an important precedence (TO ME). I would like to play across continental Africa as completely and as often as I play in Europe and other international markets. We love the people, the cultures, the sounds, the vibrancy and the idea of making that connection a physical reality..."

But some fans were not convinced - like Kele Mhiko who answered the tweet with "Just be on time hun <3" and Phuti Mojela who said: "I will believe it when I see it. :I".

Lauryn Hill will perform in Johannesburg to celebrate 20 years since the release of her debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

