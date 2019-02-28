Senegal: Macky Sall Wins Another Presidential Term

Senegal's incumbent president, Macky Sall, has been re-elected for another term.

The candidate, standing for the Benno Bokk Yaakar coalition, won 58,27 percent of the votes, according to provisional results released by the Electoral Commission president, Demba Kandji.

This results mean there will be no need for a second-round run-off. The commission said 66.23 percent of voters cast ballots.

In second place was Idrissa Seck, candidate of the "Coalition Idy 2019" with 20,50 percent of the vote. The surprise revelation of this presidential election, Ousmane Sonko of the "Sonko Coalition 2019", came in third with 15.67 percent.

Issa Sall, the candidate of the "Parti de l'Unite et du Rassemblement" (PUR) and Madické Ndiaye of the "Coalition Madické 2019" obtained 4.05 and 1.48 percent respectively. Candidates have 72 hours to appeal before the Constitutional Council confirms the final results.

A representative of the Sonko Coalition has already rejected the results and made public his intention to appeal. The opposition had earlier said that given the results in their possession, a second round was inevitable. This had prompted a series of demonstrations by opposition youths and women who demanded a second round. The demonstrations led to numerous arrests.