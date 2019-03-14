Ethiopia: Families Visit Ethiopian Airlines Crash Site

Photo: KTN News Kenya/YouTube

Family members visit the site of the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Cape Town — The families of those who died on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 have been allowed to visit the site for the first time, al Jazeera reports.

A team from Boeing has arrived at the crash site in Ethiopia as the investigation into what went wrong enters its third day, the network says.

Forensic and investigative teams from around the world are arriving to assist the Ethiopian effort.

The plane's black boxes have been recovered from the site and Ethiopian Airlines has said in a tweet that they will be taken to France for investigation: "An Ethiopian delegation led by Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has flown the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) to Paris, France for investigation."

The French Bureau d'Enquêtes & d'Analyses said in a tweet that it had been asked to do the investigation but that any communication on the investigation progress was the responsibility of the Ethiopian authorities.

Africa News reports that many industry watchers had expected the airline to hand the black box over to the plane manufacturer, Boeing.