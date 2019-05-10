South Africa: Ruling ANC Remains Ahead in Election Results

Photo: Velani Ludidi/GroundUp

The voting booth in the Lwandle community hall in Strand could not be used because people who have lost their homes are sleeping there. Instead people had to vote at this pre-primary school. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)

Cape Town — At 6.30am on Friday May 10, South Africa's Electoral Commission results were showing the African National Congress in the lead, with just over 57% of the vote.

The country voted in national and provincial elections on May 8.

Results for the three main political parties were as follows:

ANC - 6 816 002 votes, or 57.22%

Democratic Alliance - 2 598 361, or 21.81%

Economic Freedom Fighters - 1 200 821, or 10.08%

Election statistics:

Results Capturing Progress 75.17 %

Voting Districts Captured - 17 233 of 22 925

Total Valid Votes - 11 912 086

Spoilt Votes - 167 217

Total Votes Cast - 12 079 303

Voter Turnout - 65 44 %

Registered Population - 26 756 649