South Africa: Ruling ANC Remains Ahead in Election Results

Cape Town — At 6.30am on Friday May 10, South Africa's Electoral Commission results were showing the African National Congress in the lead, with just over 57% of the vote.
The country voted in national and provincial elections on May 8.
Results for the three main political parties were as follows:
ANC - 6 816 002 votes, or 57.22%
Democratic Alliance - 2 598 361, or 21.81%
Economic Freedom Fighters - 1 200 821, or 10.08%
Election statistics:
Results Capturing Progress 75.17 %
Voting Districts Captured - 17 233 of 22 925
Total Valid Votes - 11 912 086
Spoilt Votes - 167 217
Total Votes Cast - 12 079 303
Voter Turnout - 65 44 %
Registered Population - 26 756 649