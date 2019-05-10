10 May 2019

allAfrica.com

South Africa: Ruling ANC Remains Ahead in Election Results

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Velani Ludidi/GroundUp
The voting booth in the Lwandle community hall in Strand could not be used because people who have lost their homes are sleeping there. Instead people had to vote at this pre-primary school. (Photo: Velani Ludidi)

Cape Town — At 6.30am on Friday May 10, South Africa's Electoral Commission results were showing the African National Congress in the lead, with just over 57% of the vote.

The country voted in national and provincial elections on May 8.

Results for the three main political parties were as follows:
ANC - 6 816 002 votes, or 57.22%
Democratic Alliance - 2 598 361, or 21.81%
Economic Freedom Fighters - 1 200 821, or 10.08%

Election statistics:
Results Capturing Progress 75.17 %
Voting Districts Captured - 17 233 of 22 925
Total Valid Votes - 11 912 086
Spoilt Votes - 167 217
Total Votes Cast - 12 079 303
Voter Turnout - 65 44 %
Registered Population - 26 756 649

More on This

'Comfortable' Maimane Looking Forward to Gauteng's Final Results On Friday

DA leader Mmusi Maimane put on a brave face as he dropped in at the IEC's results operations centre in Tshwane on… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.