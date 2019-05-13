13 May 2019

Africa: Three Players Share EPL Golden Boot Award

Photo: CAF
(From left) Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah et Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Cape Town — Three African players are the top goalscorers in the English Premier League this season, reports Soccer Laduma.

Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) share the Golden Boot award, with each scoring 22 goals.

Mane is from Senegal, Aubameyang is from Gabon and Salah hails from Egypt.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero finished with 21 strikes in fourth place.

Salah, who won the title with 32 strikes in 2017/18, becomes only the sixth player and the first African to retain his Premier League Golden Boot title - even though he has to share it with Mane and Aubameyang.

