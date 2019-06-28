Nigeria: Stefflon Don Breaks Down How She Bagged Boyfriend Burna Boy

Photo: Stefflon Don/Instagram

Burna Boy and Stefflon Don at the BET Awards.

Cape Town — UK rapper Stefflon Don has spoken on how she met her Nigerian boyfriend Burna Boy.

In an interview with Power 105.1, a radio station in Los Angeles, the rapper said that she missed her flight while on a trip to Ghana and decided to attend a show where Burna Boy performed.

"I met him in Ghana. I was in Africa for a show then I missed my flight, he had a show where he performed and I went to the show and the rest is history baby. He told me I was going to be his wife and you know how boys always talk shit, but I didn't remember he said that but he told me and I was like wow".

Stefflon Don also revealed that Burna Boy told her people would soon see her wearing an engagement ring.

"I'm not one of them crazy bitches I know he's gonna see this interview later and say 'What da f**k like I'm the wife. Next time I'm gonna have a ring… I mean he told me so, I'm not just making it up".

A few months ago during an interview with Ebro on his show Beats1 on Hot 97 FM in the United States of America, Burna Boy professed his love for Stefflon Don and said that she was his wife.

"On a more serious note, that's my wifey. If you wanted a wifey, she's like the most perfect person with that perfect description. Unfortunately, she's mine now…"

Burna Boy clinched the Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards in U.S.