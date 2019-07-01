Sudan: 'We Will Continue Our Protests Until the Military Yields'

Photo: Al Jazeera English/YouTube

Tens of thousands of protesters poured on to the streets of Khartoum and elsewhere as part of mass rallies on June 30, 2019.

Cape Town — Three more people have been found dead in Omdurman city, Sudan, activists say, bringing the total death toll from anti-military protests to at least 10 across the country, Al Jazeera reports.

Earlier, the Sudan Women Protest had called on the "African nations, the African Union, our friends in the Middle and North Africa, the international community and the rest of the world to use all means possible to stop another massacre on June 30th in Sudan".

The State's news agency, quoting a health ministry official, had reported the death toll at 7 and 181 injured this morning.

"We will continue with protests until the TMC yields to the will of the people. We convey our heartfelt thanks to all who have supported the Sudanese people today," Dr Mohammad Naji Al Assam, a member of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) which has led the protests, has been quoted as saying.