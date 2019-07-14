Africa: Thrills, Spills, Own Goal Sees Senegal Sink Tunisia's Dream at AFCON 2019

Cape Town — Senegal's Lions of Taranga and Tunisia's Eagles of Carthage played a scintillating game of football worthy of a semi-final match where fans endured some tense moments as their teams were awarded penalties - saved by their goalies Mouez Hassen (Tunisia) and Alfred Gomis (Senegal).

The match went into extra time, 15 minutes a side. Several attempts were made at goal with some exciting play from both sides.

A Senegal free kick saw goalie Hassen attempt to clear the ball which bounced off defender Dylan Bronn, causing the ball to enter the goal mouth without a challenge and Tunisia saw their AFCON dreams fade away.

The rollercoaster continued for Tunisia in the 73rd minute as they appealed for what was deemed a handball from Kalidou Koulibaly. Tunisia fans were on their feet, ecstatic at this last chance but referee Bamlak Tessema consulted the VAR system implemented for the tournament and ruled that the player was moving away, deciding against the penalty and Tunisia fans were silenced.

Senegal - 1 Tunisia 0