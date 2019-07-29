South Africa: Father of Murdered Bafana Bafana Goalkeeper Dies

Photo: Samuel Meyiwa/Facebook
Samuel Meyiwa, father of murdered Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa.
29 July 2019
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Samuel Meyiwa, the father of the late Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, has died, Times Live reports.

Meyiwa died after suffering a second stroke; he had been in poor health, making regular hospital visits since he suffered a major stroke in August 2018. Family spokesman Nathi Ngwenya told TimesLIVE: "The family is still confused and shocked. He was in a very bad shape since he suffered a stroke. He never fully recovered. His wife is in a bad state and is still very shocked," he said.

Meyiwa's son was killed in 2014 during an an alleged botched armed robbery. Five years later his murderers remain at large despite a high-level investigation and assurances by authorities to solve the case, writes Eyewitness News.

Tagged:
