South Africa: Is Babes Wodumo Pregnant or is it Just a Publicity Stunt?

The gqom couple are at it again.

We are not quite sure if we should congratulate Babes Wodumo for being the latest celebrity to fall pregnant or if this is a stunt to get attention.

Bongekile Simelane, popularly known as Babes Wodumo's tweet has caused commotion on social media. This is after the singer tweeted, "Baby Daddy", accompanied by a photo of boyfriend Mandla "Mampintsha" Maphumulo.

It would be recalled that earlier this year, the songstress had exposed DJ Mampintsha on Instagram Live as being abusive when he was caught on tape hitting her. Mampintsha claimed that it was self-defence. Wodumo, however, dropped the charges in the assault case and went on to release a video, Khona Ingane Lay'Ndlini, that highlights domestic abuse. A video many claimed was a cover up or a publicity stunt. You decide!

Whether its a stunt or not we will say congratulations on your bundle of joy.

Check some of the reaction to the allegations.

@Thabisokale3 - Are u telling us that you pregnant?? 🤔

@Otsile_Keemz - Baby dady to u. To us he is an abuser

@Oh_itz_goOmz - I don't know why people are calling you a clown when you're a whole circus

@MaDaph11 - I hope you realise how worthy you are. And wish you all the happiness 💞

@Enkosi_Majola - As long as you are happy 🙌🙌🙌❤