Uganda: The Poem Stella Nyanzi Wrote Before Being Convicted Of Insulting Museveni

Cape Town — This is the poem that Dr Stella Nyanzi posted on Facebook before she was found guilty of cyber-harassment for comments she made about President Yoweri Museveni and his mother.

I WAS ALREADY CONDEMNED BEFORE I CAME IN.

I did not come to your court for Justice.

I came to continue poking the leopard's anus.

I did not enter your Court for legal battle.

I was already condemned before I came in.

I did not come seeking for a fair trial.

I came to this Court for Politics.

Looking to David with his sling and 2 stones.

This underdog came to fight and win.

I refused your offers of a seat in the suspects' Dock.

I never asked you for bail.

I boycotted Court when you denied me a Court order for my medical records in jail.

I maintained my silence when you refused to translate the amended charges into Luganda.

I asked you to recuse yourself from my case.

I asked you to issue an arrest warrant for the Director of CID.

My presence in your Court as a suspect and prisoner highlights multiple facets of dictatorship.

I exposed the entrenchment of autocracy.

I confirmed the curtailing of free expression.

I demonstrated State punishment for regime critics.

I showcased the tyrant's abuse of the judiciary.

I witnessed myriads of injustices of the justice system.

I never came to your Court seeking for justice.

I came to your Court to play the game of politics.

I refuse to be a mere spectator in the struggle to oust the worst dictator.

The post which led to her arrest and being found guilty was: "I wish the acidic pus flooding Esiteri’s (the president’s mother) vaginal canal had burn up your unborn foetus. Burn you up as badly as you have corroded all morality and professionalism out of our public institutions in Uganda."