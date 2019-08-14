Nigeria: Burna Boy Is Having a Stellar Year

Cape Town — Burna Boy has been making a lot of big moves internationally.

With a new album, a solo track on Beyonce's Lion King compilation, and a global fan base, the self-titled African Giant is definitely pushing the limits. Burna Boy has gone from a Nigerian superstar to international sensation.

The popular musician has made yet another appearance on a U.S. talk show, and this time on The Daily Show, hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah.

The Daily Show is a late-night talk show that uses satire and self-deprecatory humour to discuss socially and culturally relevant stories. This would be Burna Boy's second feature on an U.S. show - his debut being on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

According to Comedy Central, Burna Boy talked about his recipe for afro-fusion music, asserting himself for a Coachella gig and producing his album African Giant, which sees the Nigerian megastar scale even dizzier heights than before.

2019 has already been a stellar year for Burna Boy. He is featured on the Beyonce-curated Lion King album, The Gift. On it, Burna Boy claimed the bragging rights as the only African act to have a solo song. The popular singer-songwriter also recently clinched the Best International Act at the 2019 BET Awards in the U.S. His album is currently making waves and was also named best new music by Pitchfork. And to top it off, the singer has also teamed up with Spotify to launch Burna Bank.

Burna Boy is celebrating his album with The African Giant Returns Tour, which touches down in Canada and Europe in August until November.

As expected, the singer performed a medley of his songs - Ye and Anybody - and as usual he put on an energetic show.

Take a look at snippets of his performance here...