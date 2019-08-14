Zimbabwe: Football Body Bans Philip Chiyangwa for Life

14 August 2019
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Cape Town — The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) said it has permanently banned its former president Philip Chiyangwa for "bringing Zimbabwean football into disrepute".

Accusations were levelled against Chiyangwa during the 2019 COSAFA Cup bid debacle which saw the Warriors banned from 2020 tournament.

Zimbabwe reneged on an agreement to stage the event, with South Africa taking over as hosts. Zifa now faces a ban and a hefty fine from Cosafa for pulling out of hosting the southern African contest.

Chiyangwa lost his position as Zifa president last year but is currently the president of Cosafa, the southern African regional body.

His Zifa ban, which comes into immediate effect, means he will no longer be allowed entry into all Zifa-sanctioned football matches played in Zimbabwe, football meetings, conferences and any football related activity in the country.

Zifa has also handed a permanent ban to Chiyangwa's assistant, Omega Sibanda.

