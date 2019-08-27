South Africa: White House Reporter Now Knows Who South Africa's President Is

Photo: @dsupervilleap/Twitter
Darlene Superville's corrected tweet.
27 August 2019
allAfrica.com
By Renee Moodie

Cape Town — The United States reporter who called South African president Cyril Ramaphosa an "unidentified leader" has corrected her mistake.

About 12 hours after she was taken to task by South Africans on Twitter, Darlene Superville - who is the White House reporter for Associated Press- tweeted the same picture with a new caption in which she names Ramaphosa, who is attending the G7 Summit in France.

The tweet now says: "World leader group hug before the group photo at #G7Summit in Biarritz, France. @EmmanuelMacron @CyrilRamaphosa @JustinTrudeau @narendramodi."

The earlier incarnation said: "World leader bear hug before the group photo @ #G7Summit in Biarritz, France. ⁦@EmmanuelMacron ⁩ ⁦@narendramodi ⁦@JustinTrudeau and one unidentified leader."

However, her new tweet has not done enough, it seems.

She is now being criticised for not apologising:

@NgasamaFelix: You've quietly made correction without an apology to South Africans for disrespecting their president in your earlier twaddle. But then again, apology is a foreign language to a person inflated with ignorance & its conjoined twin arrogance

@TomiDee: Thanks for rectifying your earlier mishap you however still owe @CyrilRamaphosa  and the people an @PresidencyZA  of South Africa an open apology!

@Keke_Makhetha: Ma'am, an apology tweet would have take  less that a minute and would t have cost you anything. Your behavior smacks  of arrogance and disrespect towards African leadership. Do the right thing and apologise.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
Media
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.