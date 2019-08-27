South Africa: White House Reporter Now Knows Who South Africa's President Is

Cape Town — The United States reporter who called South African president Cyril Ramaphosa an "unidentified leader" has corrected her mistake.

About 12 hours after she was taken to task by South Africans on Twitter, Darlene Superville - who is the White House reporter for Associated Press- tweeted the same picture with a new caption in which she names Ramaphosa, who is attending the G7 Summit in France.

The tweet now says: "World leader group hug before the group photo at #G7Summit in Biarritz, France. @EmmanuelMacron @CyrilRamaphosa @JustinTrudeau @narendramodi."

The earlier incarnation said: "World leader bear hug before the group photo @ #G7Summit in Biarritz, France. ⁦@EmmanuelMacron ⁩ ⁦@narendramodi ⁦@JustinTrudeau and one unidentified leader."

However, her new tweet has not done enough, it seems.

She is now being criticised for not apologising:

@NgasamaFelix: You've quietly made correction without an apology to South Africans for disrespecting their president in your earlier twaddle. But then again, apology is a foreign language to a person inflated with ignorance & its conjoined twin arrogance

@TomiDee: Thanks for rectifying your earlier mishap you however still owe @CyrilRamaphosa and the people an @PresidencyZA of South Africa an open apology!

@Keke_Makhetha: Ma'am, an apology tweet would have take less that a minute and would t have cost you anything. Your behavior smacks of arrogance and disrespect towards African leadership. Do the right thing and apologise.