Cameroon: Three Regions Declared Economically Stricken Zones

The Prime Minister of Cameroon, Joseph Dion Ngute, has declared the north-west, south-west, and far-north regions of the country 'economically stricken zones', according to Camer.be. The aim is to put in place measures favorable for the establishment of businesses in these areas affected by insecurity. According to a decree, those who invest in these areas benefit from tax exemption for a period of three years.

The two English-speaking regions of north-west and south-west have been plunged into a secessionist crisis since 2017. As for the far-north, the terrorist group Boko Haram has been active there since 2014. According to figures published at the beginning of the year by the Inter regional Grouping of Cameroon (Gicam), the crisis in the English-speaking part of the country has led to the destruction of about twenty companies and the loss of more than 269 billion francs CFA (approximately U.S.$450 million).