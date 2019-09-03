Cameroon: Three Regions Declared Economically Stricken Zones

Photo: facebook
Protesters use catapult against police in Bamenda
3 September 2019
allAfrica.com
By Michael Tantoh

The Prime Minister of Cameroon, Joseph Dion Ngute, has declared the north-west, south-west, and far-north regions of the country 'economically stricken zones', according to Camer.be. The aim is to put in place measures favorable for the establishment of businesses in these areas affected by insecurity. According to a decree, those who invest in these areas benefit from tax exemption for a period of three years.

The two English-speaking regions of north-west and south-west have been plunged into a secessionist crisis since 2017. As for the far-north, the terrorist group Boko Haram has been active there since 2014. According to figures published at the beginning of the year by the Inter regional Grouping of Cameroon (Gicam), the crisis in the English-speaking part of the country has led to the destruction of about twenty companies and the loss of more than 269 billion francs CFA (approximately U.S.$450 million).

More on This
Three Regions in Cameroon Declared Economically Stricken Zones
Violence Following Cameroon Seperatist Leader's Sentencing
Cameroon's Ambazonia President Gets Life Sentence
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Business
Conflict
Terrorism
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Johannesburg Residents Burn and Loot Shops
Sudan's Al-Bashir Spills the Beans
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
I Can Hold a Gun If Pushed Into a Corner, Chamisa Tells Mnangagwa
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Fans Open Late Ivorian Singer DJ Arafat's Grave After Funeral

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.