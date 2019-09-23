Southern Africa: Prince Harry, Meghan Begin 10-Day Tour in South Africa

Photo: Mark Jones/Wikimedia Commons
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle going to church at Sandringham on Christmas Day 2017.
23 September 2019
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — A British royal tour of southern Africa kicks off in Cape Town on Monday September 23, 2019, the SABC reports.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will on Monday visit a Cape Town township and District Six.

The South African state broadcaster says some details are not yet known, presumably because of security concerns.

The couple are bringing their baby Archie with the on the 10-day tour, the BBC reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be in Africa until 2 October. While the duchess and Archie are scheduled to spend the duration of the tour in South Africa, Prince Harry will also tour Angola, Malawi and Botswana before being reunited with his family in Johannesburg, says the BBC.

South Africans on Twitter have mixed feelings:

@SimonPGrindrod: Regardless of views on monarchy, South Africa should warmly welcome Prince Harry and Megan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with baby Archie. Their visit can bring further focus to many social & community issues in our nation. Let them see the warm spirit of SA. #RoyalVisitRSA

In reply, @islolly says: African & other Royalty are not accorded the same respect, dignity & 'fanfare' in England & Europe! No reason for them to receive special treatment! #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica

@MpiloBSikhosana: As long as their visit comes with a letter of apology from the Queen to South Africa for the atrocious colonization program, RSA properties art gold and title deed, and also £5 Trillion for damages #RoyalVisitRSA

@QezuTshepo: Can the royal family and their baby go and visit another country we are very busy in SA..maybe Nigeria  #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica

@siyandam: Meghan Markel has been facing so much racism in the British press for being mixed. I wish SAns could find it in their hearts to support the #Sussextour

Tagged:
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.