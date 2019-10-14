Tunisia: Kais Saied Set to Become President - Exit Polls

Photo: Al Jazeera English/YouTube
Kais Saied casts his vote in Tunisia's presidential runoff election on October 13, 2019.
14 October 2019
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Kais Saied is set to become president of Tunisia, exit polls suggest.

Tunisians have voted in a presidential run-off election, with retired law professor Saied securing 76% of vote, according to the BBC, quoting exit polls.

No official results have yet been released.

Saied was up against media mogul Nabil Karoui, 56, who campaigned from prison after being arrested on charges of money laundering and tax fraud.
He was freed just days before the second-round vote. He denies the charges.

Thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Tunis to celebrate Saied’s victory, honking horns and singing the national anthem, the UK's Guardian reports.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Kenya's Kipchoge Makes History With Sub-Two-Hour Marathon
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Kenyan Navy Posts Robots to Find Car That Sank Into Indian Ocean
Accra Waste Collection One of Best Climate Projects in the World

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.