Tunisia: Kais Saied Set to Become President - Exit Polls

Kais Saied casts his vote in Tunisia's presidential runoff election on October 13, 2019.

Cape Town — Kais Saied is set to become president of Tunisia, exit polls suggest.

Tunisians have voted in a presidential run-off election, with retired law professor Saied securing 76% of vote, according to the BBC, quoting exit polls.

No official results have yet been released.

Saied was up against media mogul Nabil Karoui, 56, who campaigned from prison after being arrested on charges of money laundering and tax fraud.

He was freed just days before the second-round vote. He denies the charges.

Thousands of people took to the streets of the capital Tunis to celebrate Saied’s victory, honking horns and singing the national anthem, the UK's Guardian reports.