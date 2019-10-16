Mozambique: Vote Counting Marred by Allegations of Rigging by Renamo Leader

Photo: Ossufo Momade/Facebook
Renamo leader Ossufo Momade is reported to have shown journalists evidence of attempted fraud.
16 October 2019
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Cape Town — Mozambicans voted on October 15 in an election which the incumbent President Filipe Nyusi said should help anchor peace, but his main rival, Renamo leader Ossufo Momade has already made allegations of vote rigging, Verdade reports.

According to the report, voting had to be stopped in Nampula province due to verbal confrontations between the polling agents and delegates of the main opposition Renamo party, who were claiming evidence of fraud.

"If these results are manipulated we will never accept them, we do not want a return to the problems of the past," Momade told the media after casting his vote.

Momade is reported to have shown journalists evidence of attempted fraud and declared that his party "would do whatever the people want them to", without elaborating on the warning.

"This is not democracy, this is what led to the military hostilities in the past and we want to appeal to Frelimo not continue with this procedure because we will never have peace. I want to appeal to the Commander in Chief, who is the president of Frelimo, to appeal to his comrades not to continue to make tasteless jokes, I Ossufo Momade want peace, I want peace, I want the welfare of Mozambican population," he said.

On social media, several observers and voters shared pictures and videos showing the ongoing process of counting and tallying votes.

Human Rights Watch researcher Zenaida Machado tweeted a picture showing a sample from a polling station in Beira in which the number of ballots were more than the number of voters.

Acceptance of the results of the polls is seen as a key test of a peace deal signed in August between the ruling Frelimo party and its old civil-war-foe-turned-political-rival, Renamo.

The run-up to the vote was marked by sporadic violence, including the killing of an election observer.

More on This
Vote Counting Marred by Allegations of Rigging in Mozambique
Mozambican Polls Close, Vote Counting Begins
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
Conflict
Peacekeeping
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Gay Rights Activist Brutally Killed in Uganda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Chained Children Rescued From Nigerian Religious School
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
South Africa Teacher Accused of Sex with Bishops Student
What the U.S. Blacklisting of South Africa's Gupta Brothers Means

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.