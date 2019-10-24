South Africa: 'I Have Worked Tirelessly' - Maimane Resigns from Democratic Alliance, Parliament

Photo: News24 Video/YouTube
Mmusi Maimane, left, announces his resignation as leader of South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance. Behind him at the press conference are Helen Zille, the party's newly elected Federal Council Chairperson, centre, and Athol Trollip, who resigned as party chairperson on the same day.
24 October 2019
allAfrica.com
By Andre van Wyk

Cape Town — Mmusi Maimane has resigned from all positions in the Democratic Alliance as well as Parliament.

Maimane tweeted: "I have worked tirelessly to build the project of One SA for All. It's been my greatest honour to serve the people of SA and will continue to do so. I have today resigned from the DA and Parliament. Thank you to the people of this country for your faith in our nation. God bless SA."

This follows Maimane's resignation as leader of the Democratic Alliance yesterday. The party was thrown into further disarray after the resignation of its chairperson Athol Trollip, at the same media briefing.

The resignations come after Herman Mashaba resigned from the mayorship of Johannesburg, which is governed by the opposition Democratic Alliance in coalition with the Economic Freedom Fighters.

Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com.

