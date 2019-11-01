South Africa: Taste Holdings Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song

Photo: Pixabay
(file photo)
1 November 2019
allAfrica.com
By Esther Rose

Cape Town — JSE-listed Taste Holdings has announced that the 13 Starbucks coffee stores in South Africa will soon have a new owner, identified as company K2019548958.

The stores which were set up at a cost of at least U.S.$ 330 943,92 ( R5 million) each, will together be sold for U.S.$ 463 364,44 ( R7 million), according to Business Insider.

Taste Holdings, the owners of the South African licence for Starbucks and Domino's Pizza, went back to the drawing board earlier this year to avoid what CEO Dylan Pienaar described as  the mistakes of the initial roll-out, which included smaller stores and franchises in Cape Town. However the company said although it put its Starbucks and Domino's expansions on hold a year ago amid losses - it is one of a string of retail firms hurt by a troubled South African economy - the company said it reached the conclusion that it should change its strategic direction and exit the food business.

Taste Holdings is also in discussions on the sale of Domino's and its two other food businesses, restaurant chain Maxi's and The Fish & Chips Co, as part of a new strategy to become a solely luxury retail group. It said "it has become evident that capital investment required for the previous expansion strategy cannot be secured, given the current structure of the business and existing market conditions."

Adrian Maizey, a director at Taste Holdings, will be taking over the Starbucks South Africa business - as sole director of a company registered a day before the sale announcement.

More on This
Firm Sells Starbucks South Africa for a Song
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Shock As 50 Firms Cling to Half of Zimbabwe Bank Balances
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
South African Police Violently Move Refugees Outside UN Office
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
War Veterans Form Breakaway Group, Slam Mnangagwa Govt Impunity
Rwanda's First Electric Car Hits the Road

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.