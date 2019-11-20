South Africa: Africa Unite Concert Cancelled After Outcry Over Burna Boy

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube
Burna Boy in his On The Low video
20 November 2019
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — All those who were looking forward to see Burna Boy perform in Mzansi are left with a heavy heart.

The popular Nigerian singer was set to take to the stage at the Africa Unite concert, but now organisers have announced Burna Boy has been withdrawn and concerts cancelled following a public outcry.

The concert was set to take place in Pretoria and Cape Town and was meant to unite the continent against xenophobia and gender-based violence and rebuild trust and respect amongst African nations.

The drama all stated when Burna Boy took to social media in September to protest xenophobic attacks and vowed to never set foot in the country. He also urged foreigners living in South Africa to defend and protect themselves against xenophobic attacks. This was not taken lightly but South Africans, including rapper AKA, criticised him and wanted an apology.

But the African giant had a change of heart and wanted to perform at the Africa Unite concert. He even vowed that part of the proceeds from the show will go to victims of the last xenophobic attacks in the country.

The concert was set to feature Jidenna, Kwesta,  DJ Maphorisa, Busiswa and Ladysmith Black Mambazo.

Those who bought tickets already will be fully refunded.

Here's a look at the full statement.

Following extensive engagement with Burna Boy's management team, Phambili Media and Play Network have decided to withdraw Burna Boy from the Africans Unite Concert. As a result, both legs of the concert which were set to take place on the 23rd of November 2019 at Hillcrest Quarry, Cape Town and 24th of November 2019 at Sun Arena, Pretoria have now been cancelled.

The decision to cancel the Africans Unite Concert comes after the call from the Tshwane Entertainment Collective to boycott the Africans Unite concert in Tshwane. With the increasing threats of violence from other unfortunate segments of the public and without any government intervention, Phambili Media and Play Network Africa were prompted to take the threats and warnings seriously, as the safety of all artists and attendees could not be guaranteed. We then decided to cancel the concert. The safety of all attendees, artists and crew comes first.

We do, however, stand behind our decision for the initial inclusion of Burna Boy in the Africans Unite Concert line-up. As one of artists at the centre stage of the xenophobic attacks uproar, we saw fit to engage him to be a part of the Africans Unite campaign that aims to ultimately change the current negative narrative to that of solidarity and unity. It seems we have failed in this regard.

As organisers of the Africans Unite Concert, we continue to advocate for unity and peace. Moreover, we condemn any form of discrimination, violence or aggressive behaviour towards any person due to their gender or nationality.

Anyone who bought tickets through the Computicket website and has not yet collected their tickets can contact the call centre on 0861 916 8000 for a full refund to the card used for payment. Tickets bought at Computicket or Shoprite must be returned to any of the outlets for a full refund. For Webtickets refunds, simply login to your Webtickets profile, click on "MY TICKETS" and click on "CHOOSE ACTION" and "REFUND TICKETS" next to your transaction. If you paid via Pick n Pay or EFT, you will be prompted to enter your banking details and receive a confirmation email.

The Africans Unite movement will continue driving meaningful engagements, with the expectation that all Africans will come together, as one, against xenophobia and gender-based violence.

The Africans Unite tour continues…

#OneContinent #OnePeople #OneLove

More on This
Oh No - It Looks Like Burna Boy Won't Be Performing in Mzansi
Burna Boy to Donate Proceeds From Concert to Xenophobia Victims
Trolling, Threats As Nigeria Celebs React to South Africa Attacks
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
South Africa
West Africa
Nigeria
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.