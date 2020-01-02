South Africa: Yvonne Chaka Chaka Denies Being Deported from Uganda

Photo: World Economic Forum
South Africa's Yvonne Chaka Chaka
2 January 2020
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — The popular South African music legend has dismissed reports that she was deported from Uganda, where she was scheduled to perform at a New Year's Eve concert.

According to the Ugandan police force, the singer was sent home due to visa issues.  But the singer took to social media, to say that she left of her own accord:

"Not deported, not arrested, not captured, everything is fine; everything is in order. I know my country is worried, my people are worried, my husband is worried. Everybody is worried. But I am fine," she wrote.

It was also reported that Chaka Chaka had been deported due to her public support for Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine.

More details later...

