Nigeria: BREAKING - Investigative Journalist Fisayo Soyombo Donates Cash Prize to Free Prisoners

Photo: Fisayo Soyombo/Twitter
Fisayo Soyombo.
21 February 2020
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Cape Town — Fisayo Soyombo has donated the N500,000 he won from the People Journalism Prize for Africa 2019 to help in the release of inmates awaiting trial.

The undercover journalist exposed the rot in the prison system. He spent two weeks in detention - five days in a police cell and eight as an inmate in Ikoyi Prison - to track corruption in Nigeria's criminal justice system, beginning from the moment of arrest by the police to the point of release by the prison.

According to International Centre For Investigative Reporting, the donation will be managed by The Justice Project, a social initiative of Lagos-based church, Ecclesia Hills.

Soyombo said: "While I am not in a position to help the prisons service clean up its corrupt house, by donating this money, I can at least help to kick-start a process I'm hoping can snowball into prison decongestion through the freedom of scores of awaiting-trial inmates."

"The fund will be used to get adequate legal representation for the inmates, pay fines where needed, and generally support them, with special consideration given to women with babies and those with young families".

Read Soyombo's investigation series about his experiences in prison:

Investigation (1) - Bribery, Bail for Sale... Lagos Police Station Where Innocent Civilians Are Jailed and Criminals Are Recycled

Investigation (2) - Drug Abuse, Sodomy, Bribery, Pimping - the Cash-and-Carry Operations of Ikoyi Prison

Investigation (3) - a Reporter's Diary - Living With a 'Mad' Cell Mate, Set Up By Prison Warders, Abducted By the Police

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenyans Eating Toxic Fish From China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Speculation as Murder-Accused PM Thabane a No-Show at Court
Victoria, Africa's Largest Fresh Water Lake, is Choking in Filth

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.